Get a Pass Out for hip hop karaoke – a Rapper’s Delight!

A fun new music night is offering hip hop lovers the chance to grab the mic and Lose Yourself for a couple of minutes living out a rap fantasy.

Hip Hop Karaoke debuts at The Lightbox on Bridge Street on Thursday (January 25) with Jim and Zed (Eclectic Ballroom), who have their own funk and soul night at the venue on Saturdays, producing the event.

Master of ceremonies will be Ben Murray, plus guest hosts through out the run of the planned events.

It’s been big in trendy London bars for a couple of years but the boys are looking to get people from all walks of life in Peterborough up bustingthe rhymes of their favourite rappers - whether it’s old school gems from the 80s and 90s or the latest records from the likes of Drake.

So if you know your Sugar Hill from Wu Tang, and are tired of rapping along in clubs or in the car, jump on stage and show them how it’s done.

Thursday nights will never be the same again.