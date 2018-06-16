Fabulous films and a foodie feast this summer… at England’s greatest Elizabethan House

One of the UK’s most picturesque outdoor cinemas is back – and we’ve got two family tickets to give away for the Burghley Film Festival next month.

From Jive Talking to Hakuna Matata, movie fans are in for a treat next month with five days and nights of fabulous film at the Burghley Film Festival (July 25-29).

For 2018, there be open-air screenings of hit movies ranging from Saturday Night Fever to The Lion King, along with a spot of Murder on the Orient Express and acclaimed war epic Dunkirk.

For families and youngsters, daytime screenings feature two films each day, including Paddington 2, The Lego Batman Movie, Chicken Run and Beauty and the Beast.

New this year will be a food market style area offering a host of foodie treats - including American classics served from an airstream trailer – while returning Big Screen favourites include real ales, the G&T bar and Pimms on tap… plus the chance to hire Burghley deckchairs, avoiding the need to carry your own chairs.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £9 for children. Parking is free.

Daytime tickets give access to both screenings during the day, and evening tickets give access to both evening screenings.

Visit www.burghley.co.uk for a full list of the films being shown.

To celebrate, we’re giving away two family tickets (each for two adults and up to three children) for a daytime screening of your choice.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Who voices Rocky the Rooster in Chicken Run?

Email your answer with contact details to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on June 18.

NOTE: The two winners’ details will be forwarded to the competition organisers. Burghley will provide the winners with a voucher to be redeemed against their chosen session, which is non transferable and not refundable.