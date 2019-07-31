Millfield Festival returns with great day of free entertainment

The Millfield Festival returns for its third year at the New England Rec, bringing an afternoon of free entertainment.

Saturday (August 3), from noon to 6pm, will see a huge range of activities at the festival organised by Peterborough Presents, in partnership with other organisations.

Entertainment includes:

. Giant board games

. Play area

. Treasure trail

. Costume designing

. Pop-up performances

. Music

. Battle Lines - a live arts battle!

There will also be a number of stalls, relaxing activities and the chance to share stories, sing songs and play games together.

A range of activities supported by the National Literacy Trust and Peterborough’s Literacy Champions will also provide families with fun activities as part of the Small Talk programme at the festival.

Those activities will take place at the festival at the Vivacity Library Bus from noon to 6pm. Families can just turn up, and children who take part will be given a free tote bag to take home, filled with goodies including a brand new book, bubbles, activity sheets and a fridge magnet.

Sarah McDermott, Small Talk project manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are excited to be supporting Peterborough Presents by bringing our Small Talk activities to Millfield Festival.

“We look forward to meeting families on August 3 who are welcome to give some of our chat, play and read activities a go. Our activities are completely free and families will get to take home some fantastic goodies – including a brand new book and activity sheets – to help them carry on the fun and learning at home.”

The Small Talk event in Peterborough is supported by Peterborough Reads, a local campaign where the National Literacy Trust works with a range of Peterborough businesses and organisations to promote reading and writing, and to improve literacy levels in the city.