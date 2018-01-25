This Little Red Chilli hopes to be hot stuff

Leading Peterborough restaurateur Dinesh Odedra has added The Banyan Tree to the growing “food delivered to your door” industry.

This month he launched Little Red Chilli to plug a gap, with his Westgate restaurant the only Indian establishment in the city not doing takeaways and deliveries.

A thali from Little Red Chilli

And to stand out from the crowd at the heart of it is the thali - a packaged, compartmentalised complete meal with three price options.

“Our ethos has always been to cook great food and not allow anything to get in the way of that,” said Dinesh, who opened the restaurant in 2010.

“At Westgate we have refrained from providing a take-away or delivery service as we have felt it would impact on the quality of food and service we provide our in-house diners. We know that our customers would love to have our curry delivered to them to enjoy at home.

“In order to do justice to our food and our customers we believe the only way we can do this is by providing a dedicated food delivery model. The same great food, with the same great flavours.”

He added: “ To achieve that, we have produced a shorter menu that travels better and provides a great variety of dishes that are restaurant quality. We don’t want to be your standard curry take-away.”

Market research for the new venture and some building work in the kitchen has made it possible.

“The model also allows us to separate our restaurant kitchen to concentrate on the restaurant diners, and a delivery kitchen to concentrate on our delivery customers. But both share the same passion for great curry and high quality ingredients.”

Orders can only be made online at www.littleredchilli.co.uk