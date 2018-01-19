New look and brand for old Peterborough pub

One of Peterborough oldest pubs is set to undergo a revamp and a rebranding .

The Gordon Arms, a Grade 2 Listed Building, on Oundle Road, has been earmarked for refurbishment by Greene King Brewery.

And the Fayre and Square restaurant will in future fall under the brewery’s Eating Inn brand.

Externally, the front entrance porch is to be altered, the roof repaired and old signage removed and replaced.

Inside there will be new fixed banquette and booth seating. a new wine display unit, new full height glazed screens built and new pendant lighting, as well as extensive redecoration.

The works are subject to approval of a planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council.

A spokesman commented: “The proposed development seeks to enhance the appearance and improve the local amenities for both the community and visitors.

“The design will be undertaken to minimise the effect on the existing structure and layout whilst maximising the commercial potential for the premises which are deemed essential for the business to develop.

“ The proposed works are cosmetic changes to the aesthetics of the interior as the pub is to undergo a brand change.

“All works take into account the sensitive nature of the building’s heritage and listed status, and it is considered that the works will have little impact on the character or heritage of the property.”