EA FC 26’s release time has been confirmed - find out when you can play it 🎮⚽

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EA FC 26 will be out in a matter of days.

The early access period has started but general release is here.

But when exactly can you play the game?

A brand new entry in the iconic EA FC gaming franchise is about to arrive. The legendary football series will soon be landing in players hands once more.

The early access period started last week for those who had pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition. However, the general release is almost here and you might be counting down the hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated players in the game - see the list here. But when exactly can you play EA FC 26?

What time is EA FC 26 out on PS5 and Xbox?

Allianz Arena in EA FC 26 | EA Sports

The early access period started at midnight local time - wherever you are in the world - last Friday (September 19) on consoles. It kicked-off a bit earlier on September 18 for PC players.

For those who didn’t want to pay extra for the Ultimate Edition, the general release is set to take place this week. The worldwide launch will take place on Friday (September 26) for console players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be out on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X from midnight local time on that day. It comes exactly a week after the early access period started.

For those who want to play EA FC 26 on PC, it will be available from 1pm British time on Thursday (September 25).

How to get early access to EA FC 26?

It has become an annual tradition that gamers who are willing to pay a little bit extra, they can get early access to EA Sports’ flagship football game. The same is the case for this year’s edition.

EA FC 26 will launch a week early on September 19 for those who have bought the Ultimate Edition of the game. The deluxe version also comes with other bonuses including up to 6000 FC Points over 2 months (up to 4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2), Season 1 of the Premium Pass, and more.

Ultimate Edition costs £99.99 on the Xbox and PlayStation store, however there is 10% discount with EA Play.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.