Death in Paradise’s cast for series 14 has been revealed 👀

Death in Paradise features some new faces for 2025.

Series 14 marks the first full season with new lead Don Gilet.

The list of guest stars has also been confirmed for the new episodes.

Death in Paradise is back for a brand new series and there is plenty of change in Sant Marie. A new detective is in town after the departure of Ralf Little at the end of the previous season.

After arriving in the Caribbean in the 2024 Christmas Special, Don Gilet will be in charge for his first full season of the BBC favourite. But how long will he remain in town?

Eager to return to his beloved city of London, could a new case that is close to the hearts of those at the station tempt him to stay. Tune in for the new series which starts on BBC1 tonight (January 31).

Who is the new lead actor on Death in Paradise?

Forget the January blues, the new series of Death in Paradise is returning soon to BBC One and BBCiPlayer. Photo: Lou Denim/BBC | Lou Denim/ BBC

Don Gilet has taken over as the fifth lead of the beloved BBC show. He has replaced Ralf Little who departed after series 13 last year - and made his bow in the 2024 Christmas Special.

Who is in the main cast of Death in Paradise for series 14?

Joining Don Gilet in Sant Marie for the latest season of the beloved crime drama is plenty of familiar faces. The following cast are set to appear in the upcoming episodes:

Don Gilet - as DI Mervin Wilson

Shantol Jackson - as Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder - as Officer Darlene Curtis

Don Warrington - as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Élizabeth Bourgine - as Catherine Bordey

Who are the guest stars for Death in Paradise series 14?

The following actors have been confirmed as guest stars for the upcoming episodes on BBC1. It includes:

Tobi Bakare (Kingsman) - reprising his role of Sergeant JP Hooper

Michelle Greenidge (Kaos)

Joy Richardson (Dreamland)

Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point)

Anthony J. Abraham (The Acolyte)

Simon Lennon (Our Girl)

Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic)

Adam James (The Day of The Jackal)

David Avery (Gangs of London)

Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal)

Patricia Allison (Sex Education)

Imogen King (Love Rat)

David Mumeni (Bridgerton)

Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run)

Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down)

Chantelle Alle (Hijack)

Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power)

Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds)

Tony Marshall (Casualty)

Charlotte Spencer (The Gold)

Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds)

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City)

Gerard Horan (Detectorists)

Judith Jacob (The Five)

Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell)

Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man)

Where have you seen Death in Paradise actors before?

You might be wondering why the actors in series 14 of Death in Paradise might be ringing some bells. See the list of guest stars for the episodes above to see where you know them from.

Don Gilet

Before becoming the star of Death in Paradise, Don has had a long career on the small screen. You may recognise him as DS Nicky Cole from 55 Degrees North.

He also played Jesse Law in Holby City from 2014 to 2016. But you perhaps best remember him from playing Lucas Johnson in a number of different spells over the years on EastEnders.

Shantol Jackson

Shantol’s best known role is as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise - and she also reprised the role for an episode of the spin off Beyond Paradise. But she was also part of the cast for the 2018 film Yardie - playing Yvonne in the movie.

Ginny Holder

Viewers may recognise Ginny also from her time in Holby City. She played the character of Thandie Abebe-Griffin on the BBC show.

She has also appeared in other shows like A Touch of Frost and The Bill. She also appeared in 20 episodes of Family Affairs in the 2000s and featured in a number of episodes of The Capture between 2019 and 2022.

Don Warrington

The commissioner has had a decades long career in acting - so you may recognise him from plenty of prior roles. He played Philip Smith in the ITV sitcom Rising Damp in the 1970s.

Don also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 and made it to week five - when he was eliminated. You may also recognise him from C.A.T.S Eyes in the 1980s or the show New Street Law which ran from 2006 to 2007.

Élizabeth Bourgine

French actor Élizabeth is best known to British audiences for her role on Death in Paradise - she has been part of the cast since series 1.

But she has also appeared in films such as the 2020 movie Maigret. She played Irène alongside icon of French cinema Gérard Depardieu.

Are you planning on tuning in for the new series of Death in Paradise tonight? Let me know what you think of Don Gilet by email: [email protected].