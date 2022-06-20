From 9.30pm a dance set and laser and light show is brought to life (picture by David Evans).

With just over a month to go until Classic Ibiza returns to Burghley House, concert organisers have revealed tracks to be performed on the evening.

Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) will returning with famous White Isle residents on Saturday, 30 July, with over four hours of the very best in dance music.

Lisa Ward, who leads the team behind Classic Ibiza, said: “This year’s set is without doubt our best yet.

“It’s a perfect mix of 15 completely new tracks and some firm Classic Ibiza favourites.

“I just know that the Burghley crowd are going to go wild when they hear them being performed by the truly awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.”

What should I expect?

The show starts at 6.30pm with a Chill-Out set by former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ, Jose Luis.

He’ll be spinning a laid-back mix of Afro/Latin beats as the crowd enjoy their picnics and settle into the evening’s vibe.

USO then take to the stage at 8pm with DJ Goldierocks for the San Miguel Sundowner Set.

Clubbed To Death (Rob Dougan), You’re Not Alone (Olive), Lean On (Major Lazer & DJ Snake), Killer (Adamski), I Put A Spell On You (Sonique), Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) (Spiller), Turn Around (Phats & Small), Children (Robert Miles), For An Angel (Paul van Dyk), Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe vs. Bob Marley), Sunchyme (Dario G), Red Alert (Basement Jaxx), Better Off Alone (Alice Deejay).

Goldierocks then takes control of the decks at 9pm for her very-own House DJ Set.

She’ll be getting the crowd in the mood with up-tempo dance classics, before being reunited with USO at 9.30pm for the dance set and laser and light show. The evening builds to a crescendo at 10.50pm with songs including:

Galvanize (The Chemical Brothers)

3AM Eternal (The KLF)

Pjanoo (Eric Prydz)

Ride On Time (Black Box)

Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick)

Sing It Back (Moloko)

You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden

Saltwater (Chicane), Infinity 2008 (Guru Josh Project)

Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers)

Dreamer (Livin’ Joy)

Toca’s Miracle (Fragma)

(I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad)

Born Slippy (Underworld), Café Del Mar/Encore Une Fois (Energy 52/Sash!)

God Is A DJ (Faithless), Insomnia (Faithless)

Castles In The Sky (Ian Van Dahl)

Titanium (David Guetta), One (Your Name) (Swedish House Mafia)

There’s just over a month to go until Classic Ibiza returns to Burghley House (image: David Evans)

‘Dance music royalty’

Lisa Ward adds: “We’re so blessed to be able to showcase the incredibly talented Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza.

“They’ve been at the forefront of house music since the 90s, performing with the likes of Groove Armada, Robert Miles, Nightmares on Wax, Sonique and Spiller. How’s that for dance music royalty?”