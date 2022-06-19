New musical-comedy War of The Worlds (on a budget) heads to Lamphouse Theatre

War Of The Worlds (on a budget). Thomas Byron Photography

‘War of the Worlds (on a budget)’ is the musical-comedy, action adventure we didn’t know we needed – and is the perfect show for comedy and music lovers and families with teenagers who want a great night out.

Featuring just one actor, it will parody Jeff Wayne’s epic arena tour and Tom Cruise’s Hollywood film while paying homage to HG Wells’ original story.

With a full soundtrack of brand new music, plus a loop pedal, a ukulele, lots of cardboard props, plenty of laughs and many hats, this take on the famous disaster story will be more hectic than heroic. Clowning, comedy, music and improvisation will ensure a side splitting night out:

Producer Becky Owen Fisher said ahead of the July 16 performance, “War of the Worlds (on a budget) encompasses everything we do best, from epic music to slightly disappointing cardboard props and one actor desperately trying to tell an enormous story while everything falls down around them.”

Lamphouse Theatre are a devising theatre company who specialise in clown, improvisation and live music.