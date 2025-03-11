Charity poetry collection launch

By Peter Cox
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Phil Dunkerley is launching his third collection of poetry on Wednesday 26 March at the Pint of Poetry evening, held in the Gallery bar at Stamford Arts Centre, starting at 7:30pm.

The collection, called 'Blades of Grass', contains 44 of Phil's own poems plus 6 of his translations of Spanish and Portuguese poems. All of the poems have previously appeared in editor-moderated media.

All the proceeds of the first 100 copies will go to Papworth Hospital charities in memory of Phil's friend, Steve Cawte, the founding editor of Lincolnshire-based 'Impspired' press. Steve, a Papworth patient, sadly died at the age of 41 from heart problems last year. The cover price will be £10, but anything extra will be much appreciated as a contribution to the Papworth good cause.

The evening will also include the usual open mic section for people to also read their own poetry, and is free to attend.

