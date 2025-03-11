Charity poetry collection launch
The collection, called 'Blades of Grass', contains 44 of Phil's own poems plus 6 of his translations of Spanish and Portuguese poems. All of the poems have previously appeared in editor-moderated media.
All the proceeds of the first 100 copies will go to Papworth Hospital charities in memory of Phil's friend, Steve Cawte, the founding editor of Lincolnshire-based 'Impspired' press. Steve, a Papworth patient, sadly died at the age of 41 from heart problems last year. The cover price will be £10, but anything extra will be much appreciated as a contribution to the Papworth good cause.
The evening will also include the usual open mic section for people to also read their own poetry, and is free to attend.