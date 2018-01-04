Can you escape from The Vaults?

Escape Peterborough now has three “escape rooms” operating in the underground Priestgate Vaults at Peterborough Museum, every Thursday to Sunday.

The challenges are:

Buried Alive

The Hunt

You have been tasked by Oliver Cromwell to retrieve some key information form Neville Place, the home of Sir Humphrey Orme. He is a known royalist and knows where King Charles I has fled during the Civil War. You must break into the Orme family residence, find the information for Cromwell and escape before Sir Humphrey returns!

The plague has struck and many people are suffering with illness. Your friend has been heard coughing in the night, and they have been snatched from their bed and taken to the mortuary to be buried. You know you friend is well and living, so you have broken into the mortuary to save them from being Buried Alive!

The Great Wine Cellar Swindle

Thomas Cooke has thrown one of his well-known, lavish parties and you are on the guest list! He has had a few drinks too many and let slip where he keeps his treasures he has acquired over the years. You have spiked his drink and he is out for the count for 60 minutes! This is your chance to sneak into his wine cellar, find his treasures and escape before he awakens!

