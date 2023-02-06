The Cambridge Club has added two iconic names to its line-up of acts coming to Childerley Orchard this June.

On the Main Stageon Friday night, Mississippi born RnB legend Alexander O’Neal will be funking up the stage to support Grace Jones.

Hailing from Liverpool, The Real Thingwill bring their 45 years of iconic performances to the main stage of The Cambridge Club on Saturday night.

AsBritain’s longest-established black group in UK entertainment history, The Real Thingachieved 5 top 10 hits and have cemented themselves as icons in music industry, supporting four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie on the Saturday night.

Further acts on the main stage include disco royalty Kool & The Gang, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Billy Ocean to bring their greatest hits and get the crowd on their feet.

DJ’s Jo Whiley, Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and Odyssey will perform their sets alongside Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno,Mica Millar and Lemar.

The Cambridge Club will take place between Friday 9 and Sunday 11 June 2023 camping, glamping and campervan stays.

Nile Rogers & Chic graced the stage of The Cambridge Club Festival 2022.

Included in the unrivalled music line-up is exclusive after dark entertainment for campers – with the Party-Time Continuum taking over the Orchard’s dance stage, the Discovery Den, once the main site closes.

The decks will spin from day through night, with DJs including Eats Everything, Fat Tony, Dan Shake and Jodie Harsh – as well as Bongo’s Bingo and a special Dick & Dom rave set.

The programme of entertainment also includes the comedy and discussion area Auditorium of Intrigue, hosting comedians and talks.

There are Groovy Goings-Onacross the site providing varied entertainment acts, including Disco Dodgems, Cham-painting, Boogie Bowling, Judy’s Vintage Fair, Axe-throwing, Retro Arcade and much more.