Big screen moment for Peterborough’s young film stars

Young film stars of the future were given their own red carpet moment their movies were played on the silver screen.

The Peterborough Film Awards took place at Kingsgate Church last night (Wednesday) with primary school children donning their sharpest suits and evening dresses for the big night.

There were six prizes up for grabs, with the youngsters making films about a range of topics - with Peterborough Cathedral taking a starring role in many as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “These awards have been running since 2005 and the standard and creativity displayed never ceases to amaze me. It goes to show what talented young people we have in this city.

“We must also thank the many sponsors who supported the film awards this year and took time out of their busy schedules to attend. Not only did their support help to add prestige to the event, but without it the event would simply not have been possible.”

Gillian Beasley, chief executive for Peterborough City Council said: “Although all films were around the theme of Peterborough Celebrates, this was interpreted in many ways, which delivered in many different and inspirational ways. We had dance sequences, animals, facts, history and news reports and plenty of song. I think it speaks volumes that everyone in attendance last night left with a huge smile on their face.”

The awards were sponsored by Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, City College Peterborough and the Peterborough Music Hub. PA and sound was provided by John Williams from Reactive Communications.

The winners were:

Early Years Foundation Stage

Winner - Fulbridge Academy - An Interview with the Cathedral

Runners up -

Dogsthorpe Infant School - It’s Up to Us

Bishop Creighton Academy - Our Cathedral Tour

Caverstede Nursery School - Our Visit to Paston Church

Caverstede Nursery School - This Is the Cathedral

Caverstede Nursery School - Walking Through the City

Years 1 & 2

Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly

Runners up -

Welland Academy - Animals in the Rainforest

Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Poem

Dogsthorpe Infant School - Dream, Believe and Write

Welland Academy - News Report

Dogsthorpe Infant School - The Birdman of Peterborough

Welland Academy - The Puppet Show

Welland Academy - The Travel Agency

Years 3 & 4

Winner - Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts

(No runners up)

Years 5 & 6

Winner - Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance

Runners up -

Southfields Primary School - Facts About Peterborough Cathedral

The Peterborough School - Show Me the Way to Peterborough

West Town Primary Academy - The Monk’s Missing Gold

Peterborough Music hub - Best Soundtrack

Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly

Runners up -

Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance

Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts

Dogsthorpe Infant School - It's Up to Us

The Peterborough School - Show Me the Way to Peterborough

Caverstede Nursery School - Walking Through the City

Warwick Davis Award - Best Overall Film

Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly

Runners up -

Fulbridge Academy - An Interview with the Cathedral

Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance

Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts