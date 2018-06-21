Big screen moment for Peterborough’s young film stars

Young film stars of the future were given their own red carpet moment their movies were played on the silver screen.
The Peterborough Film Awards took place at Kingsgate Church last night (Wednesday) with primary school children donning their sharpest suits and evening dresses for the big night.
There were six prizes up for grabs, with the youngsters making films about a range of topics - with Peterborough Cathedral taking a starring role in many as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.
Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “These awards have been running since 2005 and the standard and creativity displayed never ceases to amaze me. It goes to show what talented young people we have in this city.
“We must also thank the many sponsors who supported the film awards this year and took time out of their busy schedules to attend. Not only did their support help to add prestige to the event, but without it the event would simply not have been possible.”
Gillian Beasley, chief executive for Peterborough City Council said: “Although all films were around the theme of Peterborough Celebrates, this was interpreted in many ways, which delivered in many different and inspirational ways. We had dance sequences, animals, facts, history and news reports and plenty of song. I think it speaks volumes that everyone in attendance last night left with a huge smile on their face.”
The awards were sponsored by Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, City College Peterborough and the Peterborough Music Hub. PA and sound was provided by John Williams from Reactive Communications.
The winners were:
Early Years Foundation Stage
Winner - Fulbridge Academy - An Interview with the Cathedral
Runners up -
Dogsthorpe Infant School - It’s Up to Us
Bishop Creighton Academy - Our Cathedral Tour
Caverstede Nursery School - Our Visit to Paston Church
Caverstede Nursery School - This Is the Cathedral
Caverstede Nursery School - Walking Through the City
Years 1 & 2
Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly
Runners up -
Welland Academy - Animals in the Rainforest
Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Poem
Dogsthorpe Infant School - Dream, Believe and Write
Welland Academy - News Report
Dogsthorpe Infant School - The Birdman of Peterborough
Welland Academy - The Puppet Show
Welland Academy - The Travel Agency
Years 3 & 4
Winner - Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts
(No runners up)
Years 5 & 6
Winner - Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance
Runners up -
Southfields Primary School - Facts About Peterborough Cathedral
The Peterborough School - Show Me the Way to Peterborough
West Town Primary Academy - The Monk’s Missing Gold
Peterborough Music hub - Best Soundtrack
Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly
Runners up -
Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance
Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts
Dogsthorpe Infant School - It's Up to Us
The Peterborough School - Show Me the Way to Peterborough
Caverstede Nursery School - Walking Through the City
Warwick Davis Award - Best Overall Film
Winner - The Peterborough School - Peteropoly
Runners up -
Fulbridge Academy - An Interview with the Cathedral
Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Dance
Fulbridge Academy - Cathedral Facts