BBC to hold auditions at Peterborough theatre as it seeks new radio stars

The BBC is to hold auditions in Peterborough as it seeks the next generation of radio stars.

All 39 local radio stations across England and the Channel Islands are hosting open auditions for New Voices later this month, and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire will be holding auditions at the Key Theatre by the Embankment on Saturday, September 28 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

BBC local radio is on the hunt for ordinary people with a love for their local area to take to the mic. Anyone over the age of 18 can audition and no previous experience is required.

Hopefuls will have 60 seconds to impress a panel of judges. They can tell a story about something they care about, something local, something personal… anything as long as it is unique.

Judges across the country will include BBC editors and producers plus special guests.

In Cambridgeshire the judges will be: Sue Marchant, presenter at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Xidus Pain, award winning rap artist and musician, Sharon McAllister, editor of ESP Magazine, and Imtiaz Ali, sports host at Salaam Radio.

The judges are looking for people who have the potential to contribute to existing shows, present their own one-off programme or even land a regular slot on a station.

BBC England’s head of audio and digital Chris Burns said: “BBC local radio has always been the place in the BBC where new talent can get a break. Very few of today’s famous broadcasters haven’t done a stint at their local station.

“We are determined to discover the next generation of new radio talent. Our local teams speak to hundreds of people every day and know there are plenty of fascinating talkers out there who deserve more air time. So we’re opening our doors and inviting people to have a go at getting a slot on one of our stations.”

In most cases, all people will have to do is turn up at their local venue prepared to impress. However, some will require candidates to pre-register first - visit www.bbc.co.uk/newvoices for the full details.

The auditions will be first-come-first-serve, so everyone is asked to make sure they check the times of the auditions and arrive promptly for the best chance to be seen.

Some of the biggest names in broadcast started in BBC local radio including Jeremy Vine and Woman’s Hour’s Jane Garvey.

For further information and full terms and conditions visit www.bbc.co.uk/newvoices.