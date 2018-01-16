Arts cinema season will ‘inform, challenge and certainly entertain’

Peterborough Arts Cinema has been bringing films to the people of Peterborough for more than 70 years.

It is currently based at the John Clare Theatre, at Central Library, and screens recently released films from the UK and around the world. Many will have had a limited initial release, and therefore offers the opportunity to see great films on the big screen that won’t have been shown in multiplex cinemas.

The new season kicked off earlier this month and continues tonight. Here is what you can look forward to.

January 18

Surrounded by the immense and furious ocean, a shipwrecked mariner battles all alone for his life with the relentless towering waves. Right on the brink of his demise, the man set adrift by the raging tempest washes ashore on a small and deserted tropical island of sandy beaches, timid animal inhabitants and a slender but graceful swaying bamboo forest.

January 25

DENIAL recounts Deborah E. Lipstadt’s ( Rachel Weisz) legal battle for historical truth against David Irving ( Timothy Spall), who accused her of libel when she declared him a Holocaust denier. In the English legal system, the burden of proof is on the accused, therefore it was up to Lipstadt and her legal team to prove the essential truth that the Holocaust occurred.

Land Of Mine

February 1

In 1945, in Denmark, after the defeat of Germany, the tough veteran Sergeant Carl Rasmussen is assigned by Lieutenant Ebbe Jensen to defuse and remove 2.2 million mines in the Danish West Coast to make the beaches safe. Carl receives a group of teenage German prisoners of war to clear mines. With the formal promise of Ebbe, Carl tells the youngsters that when the task is accomplished, the survivors would be released to return to Germany. Oscar nominated for Best Foreign Film.

The Hippopotamus

February 8

The Hippopotamus is a rollicking adaptation of the best-selling novel by Stephen Fry. It centres on a lapsed poet, failed drama critic, redundant husband and hard-working drunk, Ted Wallace ( Roger Allam in a rare starring role). Fired from his newspaper job, Ted leaps at the chance to drown his sorrows at his old friend’s country estate, Swafford Hall. A series of spiritual healings have recently put the household in a tizzy.

El Pastor

February 15

A self-sufficient shepherd’s home and way of life is threatened when property developers take an interest in his land.

Slack Bay

February 22

Summer 1910 - Several tourists have vanished while relaxing on the beautiful beaches of the Channel Coast. Infamous inspectors Machin and Malfoy soon gather that the epicentre of these mysterious disappearances must be Slack Bay, a unique site where the Slack river and the sea join only at high tide.

A Man Called Ove

March 1

Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

The Death Of Stalin

March 8

Adapted from French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robins. As the Soviet dictator drew his very last breaths and then died, political infighting led to total chaos within the Communist party.

For more on the group go to www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk