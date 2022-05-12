Texas Tornados

THURSDAY: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ostracised Live Music from 8.30pm;

Stamford Corn Exchange has Urban Hype – a fundraiser for Soundabout Peterborough Choir and the venue with performances from Chloe Lorentzen, Johnny Sismey, Amber and Rhianna, Sarah Proctor, Hales Beasley, Niall Brown, Chiara Todisco, James Blyth, Brooke Emmie and Abirose Aden. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £10.FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Tiger Club from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Circa.73 from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Punk, Indie and modern covers. Free admission;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJs T3lsy and TK – RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free entry, from 9pm- late;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty and High;Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Ouse Valley Singles Club from 9pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stealer;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets with the sounds of the Sixties;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry, from 9pm till 3am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Smoke n Mirrors from 9pm playing Classic Rock and Pop covers from 60s up to date. Free admission;Charters has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys – No1 Peterborough band for Beatles covers and high quality Rock. Free entry, from 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has The Big "D" from 8.30pm- 11.30pm with songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s;

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm playing anthemic songs plus hits from Queen. Free admission;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has the long awaited return of Texas Tornados. £5.50 on the door, 8-11.15pm;Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am. Resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;SUNDAY:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Midnight Calling from 2pm playing Pop, Rock, Punk, Indie and modern covers. Free admission;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Sugar & Spice – a fun-loving must-see female duo from 3pm-6pm;

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 6pm;Charters has Matty Haynes – singer/songwriter/live loop pedal artist. Free entry, from 3pm;

MONDAY: