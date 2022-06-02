Your going out guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

Strictly Soulful returns to Liberation on June 3

The highlights:

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has No Gods No Managers Presents Fair Do's, Das Kapitans and Jordy Notion from 8pm;

Charters at Town Bridge kicks off its Gin and Cider festival with its weekly general knowledge quiz from 8pm;

Mattoni at Eye has acoustic duo You and I;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie's Ghost, a 5 piece acoustic folk-pop band from 9pm-11pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Matt Howard from 10pm;FRIDAY:The Crown Lincoln Road, has The Mighty And The High from 9pm playing 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie covers.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Money Shot from 2pm. (Party Band playing Pop, Rock and Dance Covers).

Charters has House Sessions from a selection of guest DJs from 2-10pm alongside the gin and cider festival;The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm;Burghley Club has The Gangsters playing an eclectic mix of original SKA/ Rock Steady and classic 2tone covers.

Peterborough Conservative Club has music from Mae Florence from 12.30pm (afternoon tea available;Brewery Tap has Thanks Funk Tt’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – lateIron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Karaoke Night (Inside) from 8pm - Late ;Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful (pictured) with the biggest line up so far – 5 headline acts: Ill Truth, Submotive, Kolectiv, Bluejay and Peas with support from regulars Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Mr Nash, Morbz, Sparka, Linden D and Drax. 9pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm ;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm;

Burghley Club has Frankly My Dear playing American 60s & 70s Rock;

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has The Money Shot from 8pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm;Charters has Mola Mola Jambalaya live from 10pm alongside the gin and cider festival;Peterborough Conservative Club has vocalist Rick Roberts from 8.30pm - 11.30pm.;Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

Burton Street Indoor Bowls Club has a Jubilee Dance with Mike Shelby and his 50/60s songbook. Tickets £6.SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Richard Hall from 4.30pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Under The Covers from 2pm.Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm, followed by Cosmic Rodney from 3-6pm.alongside the gin and cider festival;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm;TUESDAY:Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;