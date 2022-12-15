Your at-a-glance guide to what's on where

News you can trust since 1948
By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
The Dizzy Miss Lizzys at Charters on Saturday.
Thursday

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

    FRIDAY (16th):Charters has DJ Pat Unwin and guest DJ Otis Roberts back with ”Beats on the Barge” from 8pm until late;The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Kick Back from 9pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm- late;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73;

    The Crown, Lincoln Road, has RiffRaff from 9pm playing well known 70s, 80s Classic Rock, Pop, plus a few Modern Covers.

    SATURDAY (17th):The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Toxic Blondes;Burghley Club has The Mighty and The High from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now;

    The Crown has The Sidekicks from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.Charters has Stella Hensley and Chris Newman from 3pm, and later The Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) – the No1 Peterborough band for Beatles covers and high quality rock from 10pm;

    Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Christmas party with Terry Carey from 8pm. Members £4, non member £5;Peterborough Conservative Club has Neil Timothy. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has live music from Phoenix Project (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;

    SUNDAY (18th):The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

    Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has acoustic duo Division from 3pm-6pm;Charters has the Palmy Uke Band from 3pm, playing upbeat music from the 70s to the present day including glam rock, punk and country; later it is the monthly music quiz, teams of six, free to enter with a £20 bar prize for the winning team from 6:30pm;Iron Horse Ranch House has Breakfast with Santa (Inside) 10am - 12noon;

    Bijou has Karaoke from 8pm;

    MONDAY (19th):

    Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Lisa Hammond from 7pm-10pm;

    TUESDAY (20th):Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Karaoke from 7pm;

    WEDNESDAY (21st):

    Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Rockabilly night with Pagan from 7pm-10pm;

    THURSDAY (22nd):

    The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 8pm;

    Brewery Tap has Everything Urban with DJ T3LSY from 9pm – late playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats & more;

    Iron Horse Ranch House has Christmas Bike Night from 5pm - 10pm;

    FRIDAY (23rd):

    The Ostrich Inn has The Scary Clown Presents Christmas Special from 8pm;

    The Burghley Club has P Town Funk – a four piece soul, funk, groove rock & pop cover band from 9pm;

    Yard of Ale has Retrolux;

    Charters has DJ duo Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – late playing Disco, Funk, Soul House, Hip Hop and more;

    •Send your gig listings to [email protected]

