Your at-a-glance guide to what's on over New Year

The Dizzy Miss Lizzys are at The Burghley Club

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers from 8pm;

Bijou has Quiz Night from 8pm;

The High Rollers are at The Ostrich.

Brewery Tap has DJ Sav with Disco Funk Fever, playing Funk, Disco, Soul, Funky House and Tech House from 9pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has a great night of Country and Western music and video on the big screen from 7pm – 10pm;

FRIDAY (30th)

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Rock, Pop covers from the 50s up to date. (Free Admission);

Yard of Ale has Tommy Philpot;

The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers (Pictured) from 9.30pm;

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, from 8pm;

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

The Brewery Tap has a New Year’s Eve party with The Glorious One Eyed Cats & DJ Rick Allen. Ticketed event, doors open 6.30pm;

Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs entertain into 2023 (£10pp inc a drink & nibbles. James Bond theme);

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band bringing a stadium classic rock and pop experience. (£5 ticket, still available);

The Burghley Club has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys NYE Party (Ticketed, include hot & cold buffet and glass of bubbly at midnight);

The Queens Head, Peterborough city centre, has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – 2am dropping their favourite tunes of the past year (ticket event);

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 9pm;

Bijou has live music with the headliners 'The Swing Pins' performing in the main bar plus guest DJs in the basement. Starts 6pm, through to 3am. (Ticketed event)

Charters has an evening of celebration and the ultimate send-off for 2022 with DJ Sav playing party, disco, house, 60s and 70s music from 8pm. Free entry..

TUESDAY (Jan 3rd):

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has karaoke with your host Anna Doherty from 7pm;

WEDNESDAY (Jan 4th):