Your at-a-glance guide to what's on it Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

See P Town Funk at The Yard of Ale

​THURSDAY 5th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has a night of live stand up comedy, hosted by The Big Deal Comedy - an MC hosting four acts from 8pm in The Tap Room. Tickets are £10. From 10pm there will be live music from Matt Howard on the main stage.

FRIDAY 6th:

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: The Deadites, Northern Captives and Ben Callanan from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cuttin’ Loose from 9pm, playing Rock, Pop and Boogie covers, 50s up to date.

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash and Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm- late.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has P Town Funk.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Tommy Philpott.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Christian Smith.SATURDAY 7th:Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s country music club and the first visit of the very talented Rory O'Neill. Everyone welcome, all kinds of dancing. £5.50 on door, music starts at 8pm.

Bijou has Free Soul Sista.

Embe, Cowgate, has open mic night from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has All The Small Things from 9pm, a five-piece female fronted band playing Punk’d up Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Too Much Too Young from 8pm.

The Dragon, Werrington, has a Ska and Reggae disco from 7pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has FYA Reggae.

Yard of Ale has Another girl Another Planet.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade from 9pm.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has The 707

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Cosmic Rodney from 10pm. Peterborough-based covers band, famed for the wide variety of music.

Peterborough Conservative Club has David St Paul..

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Black Rose Society from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom playing disco, funk and soul.SUNDAY 8th:

The Ploughman, Werrington, has High Rollers.

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm, followed by Cubans & Acoustics from 5pm.

Charters has local singer songwriter Dan Poole who has been gracing the Peterborough music scene for the past few years, from 3pmTUESDAY 10th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night.

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8PM in the Function Room. Up to 6 people on a team, £1 entry, winner takes the pot.WEDNESDAY 11th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night with Gem and Gary from 7.30pm.