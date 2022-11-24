News you can trust since 1948
Your at-a-glance guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Groundbreaking electronic music group The Orb hit The Met Lounge – and the best of the rest

By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
The Orb at The Met Lounge on Saturday
The Orb at The Met Lounge on Saturday

The Met Lounge, Saturday

Ambient House music legends The Orb (pictured) will be performing a greatest hits set LIVE alongside the seminal album U.F.Orb in full for its 30th Anniversary. Celebrate the album that pioneered the genre – advance tickets are £25.

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

    The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Pop Punk Party Bus from 8.30pm playing a great collection of Pop Punk mega-hits (Free Admission);

    Brewery Tap, Westgate, has THE SENSATIONAL 70S & 80S from 9pm – late with resident DJ Rick Allen;

    Charters, Town Bridge, has its Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm, teams of up to 6;

    Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY:Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 9pm playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock and Alt Rock;

    The Crown has Dirty Rumour from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers (Free Admission);The Ostrich Inn has The Lazoons from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Karaoke Night from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has The Contacts from 10pm plus a top Soul DJ;

    Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Johnny Quinn;SATURDAY:

    Bijou has a night of soulful funky house music with Glamour in the basement from 9pm;

    The Crown has The E-Fits. 9pm playing classic Punk, Ska and New Wave covers from 1976 to 1986 (Free Admission);The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dirty Rumour;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tour*Ettes from 9pm;

    The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Frankly My Dear

    Brewery Tap has The Get Down with Eddie Nash from 9.30pm – 3am playing Funk / Soul / R&B / Hip Hop / Dub / Bass;Charters has Circa 73 from 10pm – a five piece rock covers and punked up pop band;Peterborough Conservative Club has Sharna. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Velocity (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Ezio Lunedei from 4.30pm;Charters has Bon Rogers-White from 3-6pm with a huge range of songs for 60s to modern day; followed by the monthly music quiz, teams of six, free to enter with a £20 bar prize for the winning team. 6:30pm start;

    The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Stadium Classic Rock and Pop covers (Free Admission);

    Bijou has Karaoke from 8pm;

    TUESDAY:

    Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm;

    O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgay, from 9pm;WEDNESDAY:

    Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band’s last concert of the year with a wide range of music from the last 80 years with singer Lindsey. Doors open at 8pm, entrance is £5.

