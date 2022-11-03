Your at-a-glance guide to what's on

The Allergies and Madame Electrifie

The Allergies and Madame Electrifie, Charters, November 4

Eclectic Ballroom (Jim Norton & Zed Malik) return to Charters for the last party of 2022, joined by The Allergies and the formidable Madame Electrifie…. so expect a night of breaks, funk, disco, house and jazz infused grooves. Support comes from two Peterborough legends Pat Unwin (Dig Deep, Beats on The Barge), Mark Goodliff aka Mr Clubman (Attic, Shock Viva La Rock). Doors open 10pm – 3am Tickets available on Eventbrite are £10, Any remaining tickets will be made available on the door (£15).

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Live Music from 8.30pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has JazzFunktion from 9pm until late, a live DJ set with Malcolm James and Paul Andrews;FRIDAY:Charters has Eclectic Ballroom Presents: The Allergies and Madame ElectrifieThe Ostrich Inn has The Deps from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Candy Twist;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band;

Bijou has Jongleurs Comedy Club from 8pm;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Pheonix Showband from 8pm -11pm. Members £5, guests £6;SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers, Burnt Tapes, Sunliner and All Fall Down from 8pm;Yard of Ale has Kamujan;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Junk Puppets;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am;Charters has Arctic Monkeys tribute band Arctic Roll from 10pm;;Peterborough Conservative Club has Billy Bubba King. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Cultish debut gig from 8.30pm, playing music by The Cult.;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Legionnaires 77 from 9pm; SUNDAY:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Money Shot from 2pm;The Ostrich Inn has The B-Siders from 4.30pm;Charters has Jazz Underground, a live jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 12pm to 3pm, followed by singer/songwriter Dan Poole, from 3pm-6pm;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm-11pm;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s in Broadway has Tuesgays;

Brewery Tap has quiz night from 8pm;WEDNESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House has open mic night from 7.30pm;

