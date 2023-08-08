Youngsters having fun dressing up at Peterborough's Kids' Kingdom
Children can step into the world of grown-ups and have dressing-up fun this month at Kids’ Kingdom in Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre.
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:04 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:17 BST
You will find it in North Square until August 27, packed with a range of immersive activities. From playing doctor at the surgery to designing beautiful bouquets at the florist or mastering the art of cooking at the pizzeria there are six distinct professions and trades to enjoy.
