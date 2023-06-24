Youngsters have a chance to join the cast of Nativity! The Musical in Peterborough

Based on the hit film which has become a festive favourite, Nativity! The Musical tells the story of the children of St Bernadette’s primary who, with the help of their teacher Mr Maddens and the eccentric Mr Poppy, stage the greatest Nativity production ever!

Filled with catchy songs and plenty of hilarious mishaps, the show is great fun for all the family. And you could be a part of it!

Auditions are taking place on June 29 for Junior Ensemble – ages 8 to 14; and July 2: Senior Ensemble – ages 11 to 18. Performances will be from November 1-4.

The Cresset is looking for youngsters to star in a production of Nativity! The Musical

The Junior Ensemble will cast the class of children, while the Senior Ensemble will be seeking some of the adult roles, including teachers and the mayor!

The key roles of Mr Maddens, Mr Poppy and Jennifer will be played by adult actors, who will support the young people throughout the production.

The show is to be produced by the creative team behind The Cresset’s Pantomime; Stuart Morrison will direct, and Monique Benoiton-Smith is the choreographer.

Monique said: “It’s the perfect show to let as many young people as possible showcase their talents, and I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.