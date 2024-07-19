Yee-haw! Julian Clary set to ride into town next Spring
The revered comic and Taskmaster star, who rose to fame in the late 1980s, will be at the New Theatre on May 22, with tickets now on sale.
Of the tour extension, Julian said: “Oh no. Do I have to do this? Rylan and I were going to go back-packing in Wales. Sigh.”
Yee-haw! You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame….
“Yes, it has a Western theme,” the old buckaroo Clary confirms, sipping Bourbon from a pint tankard. “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps,” he adds, dabbing his temples with a damp flannel.
Julian is sure that the men in the audience will be so eager to join his posse they won’t be able to keep their hands off his Rawhide. The lucky few will play with him on stage in the Hang ‘em Low saloon, where Wild Bill Hickok used to meet his special friend, Raving Clarence la Fruit. But life in the Old West was tough. Not all of Julian’s wild bunch will be around to witness the final shoot-out that will result in Julian giving himself selflessly at high noon to the last man standing. Who knows what else he’ll do for a few dollars more?
“A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do…” drawls Julian cryptically before becoming engrossed in his embroidery.
Tickets at www.julianclary.co.uk.