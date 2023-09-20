Yaxley pubs combine to host village beer and music festival

The Duck and Drake and the Three Horseshoes are hosting a beer and music festival

​Yaxley Beer and Music Festival

The Duck and Drake and The Three Horseshoes, September 22-24

Colin and Claire (Duck) with Brad and Alex (Shoes) have joined forces for three-day festival split between the two sites on Main Street.

There will be be beer, cider, live music, a treasure hunt and crazy golf at both sites over the long weekend. On the Saturday there will be various craft stalls, a balloon artist, a caricature artist along with other activities to take part in.

Look out for performances by Press The Band (Fri), The Haydon Reed Project (Sat), Glam Slam Glitz (Sun) at the Duck, and The Haydon Reed Project (Fri), DJ (Sat) and Carl Sinclair (Sun) at the Horseshoes.

THURSDAY 21st:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

The Blue Bell, Werrington has a beer festival with 20+ ales until Saturday.

FRIDAY 22nd:

Charters has Andy Smith and Simone Marie from 10pm – ticketed event, available at eventbrite.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True 90s from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has High Rollers from 10pm – covers bands with a vast repertoire.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has a beer festival with 20+ ales plus music from The Junk Puppets. SATURDAY 23rd:

The Peacock, London Road, has karaoke.

The Crown has The Dynamics from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll, Punk and New Wave covers.

The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has Toxic Blondes.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Voodoo Haze from 10pm . A three-piece band who specialise in the music of Jimi Hendrix and the sounds of classic 60s rock acts such as Led Zeppelin, Cream and others.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Colin Powell.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a fundraiser for Andy’s Man Club from 4pm with Peterborough bands White Heat, The Cartel and Halo performing alongside solo artists Craig Smith and Bon Rogers-White.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has a beer festival with 20+ ales plus music from Velocity.SUNDAY 24th:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm.

Charters has Meg McPartlin from 3pm – Young female singer, songwriter and guitarist will be playing classics with a country twist. Followed by Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Money Shot from 2pm.THURSDAY 28th:

Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of numbers from the 1940s to the 2020s. Doors open at 8pm, £7.50 on the door.