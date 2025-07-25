What is set to unfold on the first WWE Smackdown since the death of wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan?

Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre are scheduled for confront one another on tongiht’s WWE Smackdown.

Ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2025 tag team match, what will Paul and McIntyre have in store for the unlikely duo?

Plus - Cody Rhodes will comment on his actions against John Cena last week, a WWE Tag Team Title match will take place and Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with The Judgment Day’s Rozanne Perez

Here’s your WWE Smackdown preview, UK start time and current WWE SummerSlam 2025 card.

It’s set to be a sombre episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown this week, after the news that WWE Hall of Famer and polarizing pop culture icon Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 from a cardiac arrest.

The ‘80s superstar, real name Terry Bollea, was ‘the’ household name when it came to discussing wrestling with those who weren’t familiar with the artform, with his name uttered in the same breaths as Giant Haystacks, Kendo Nagasaki or Big Daddy. Hogan transformed the WWE, under the guidance of Vincent K. McMahon, into a worldwide phenomena with his influence and legacy interwoven not just in wrestling culture, but the overarching pop culture fabric.

However, as mentioned, he later would become a polarizing figure; from numerous stories over the decades about his backstage politics, his hesitance to unionize wrestling in the ‘80s and creative control in WCW leading to some very last-ditch booking decisions, through to his mainstream controversies including racist remarks while undertaking a ‘tryst’ with his best friend’s wife and recent support of Donald J. Trump.

Something that wrestling fans were very adamant to let him know they were not happy with.

Alongside the matches that have been announced so far this evening, we would envision that a portion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown will be dedicated to Hulk Hogan; for better or for worse, he did make wrestling what it is today - if we were to separate the character from the man himself.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview - July 25

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul come face to face ahead of their tag team encounter at SummerSlam 2025 on this evening's episode of WWE Smackdown. | WWE

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll Confront Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Tensions are at an all-time high between these four men, and this week they will come face-to-face. With their SummerSlam tag team match looming, the confrontation between "The Viper" Randy Orton and music sensation Jelly Roll, and their formidable opponents Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, is sure to be explosive. Given their previous physical altercations, expect sparks to fly and potentially another brawl as they look to gain the upper hand before their major Premium Live Event clash.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) v Andrade & Rey Fenix

After winning a hard-fought #1 Contenders match last week, the high-flying duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix will get their shot at championship gold. They are set to challenge the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks. Can Andrade and Rey Fenix pull off the upset and capture the titles, or will The Wyatt Sicks continue their dominant reign? All eyes will be on this pivotal championship encounter.

Alexa Bliss v Roxanne Perez

In singles competition, Alexa Bliss will go head-to-head with Roxanne Perez. Both women are fierce competitors, and this match promises to be an exciting showcase of their talents. With the Women's division constantly evolving, every victory counts, and both Superstars will be looking to make a statement ahead of their Women’s Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam next week.

Cody Rhodes to Appear

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is confirmed to make an appearance on SmackDown this week. This comes after last week's dramatic segment involving John Cena, where Rhodes took out the Cenation Leader. The WWE Universe will be eager to hear from Cody and see if there are any further developments following the intense build-up to their SummerSlam encounter.

What time is WWE Friday Night Smackdown starting in the United Kingdom this evening?

It’s once again a late night for WWE fans - with this evening’s episode of WWE Smackdown set to air on Netflix from 1am BST on July 26 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcasting.

What matches have currently been confirmed ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025?

A few more matches have been added since we last looked at the 2025 WWE SummerSlam card - with the likes of AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio and Roman Reigns all being added to the card; no news however what nights the matches are set to take place though as of writing

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - current matches announced

WWE Undisputed Championship - Street Fight: John Cena (c) v Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll v Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v CM Punk

Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) v Rhea Ripley v IYO SKY

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Lyra Valkyria (if Lynch retains, Valkyria can no longer challenge for the title as long as Lynch holds it)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) v Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Championship - Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) v Jacob Fatu

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) v AJ Styles

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso v Bron Brekker and Bronson Reed

