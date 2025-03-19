This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The WWE are set to return to the United Kingdom as part of their Road to Clash in Paris 2025 🥊🎫🥊

The WWE are set to host their first Premium Live Event in Paris this August.

WWE Clash in Paris sees the superstars of the company perform at the La Défense Arena on August 31 2025.

But before then, the stars of the company are set to tour the United Kingdom once again, including a historic event in Birmingham this year.

The overwhelming success of the WWE’s international events has seen the company announce their first Premium Live Event taking place in Paris this August.

Clash in Paris , set to take place on August 31 2025 at the Paris La Défense Arena, marks another opportunity for European WWE fans to experience the excitement and incredible presentation of a huge WWE event - but UK WWE fans won’t have to travel too far to get their next fix either.

The WWE has confirmed in an unexpected announcement that the superstars of the company will be touring the UK once again - as part of their ‘Road to Clash in Paris’ tour, with dates set to take place in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Cardiff.

Cody Rhodes and the stars of the WWE are set to return to the UK in August 2025 - including a TV taping in Birmingham. | Getty Images

Those dates are wrapped around what is set to be a historic night in Birmingham on August 25 2025, as for the first time in 12 years, the WWE are set to broadcast a live event from bp pulse live with Monday Night Raw emanating from the Midlands during the tour.

Here’s all the dates you can catch the WWE on the road ahead of their historic event in Paris, and how you can pre-register for tickets before they go on general sale.

Where are the WWE set to tour in the UK in August 2025?

The WWE return to the UK with dates at the following venues

When can I get tickets to see the WWE on their next UK tour?

Presale tickets

Pre-sale opportunities for all the upcoming UK WWE events are available now through the WWE’s official website .

General ticket sales

General ticket sales have yet to be given an on-sale date, but we imagine that they will be taking place through Ticketmaster UK once again - stay tuned for more information as and when it is announced.

How can I get tickets to attend WWE Clash in Paris 2025?

Those wishing to head over to Paris to see the city’s first Premium Live Event can do so by visiting either the WWE’s official website or through Ticketmaster France .

Will you be heading to any of the new WWE live events in the United Kingdom, or will you be heading over to Paris to see the city’s first Premium Live Event? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.