World premiere for local composer's new work

Next Saturday’s (Feb 24) concert highlights the Her Ensemble’s mission to expand the canon of classical music and create a more inclusive industry by doing away with gender stereotypes and platforming emerging artists like Joanna, who lives in the village of Elton, near Peterborough, who are beginning their career later in life.

Recent highlights for the group include releasing an EP with Sony Classical of overlooked works written by women which reached more than 150,000 streams in the first month.

Joanna composed Clan two years ago, and it’s a narrative work set in the Scottish Highlands. It’s strongly influenced by folk music and in 10 short movements it tells the tale of an ancient Scottish clan and creates an emotional and moving journey.

Joanna Borrett