World premiere for local composer's new work
Next Saturday’s (Feb 24) concert highlights the Her Ensemble’s mission to expand the canon of classical music and create a more inclusive industry by doing away with gender stereotypes and platforming emerging artists like Joanna, who lives in the village of Elton, near Peterborough, who are beginning their career later in life.
Recent highlights for the group include releasing an EP with Sony Classical of overlooked works written by women which reached more than 150,000 streams in the first month.
Joanna composed Clan two years ago, and it’s a narrative work set in the Scottish Highlands. It’s strongly influenced by folk music and in 10 short movements it tells the tale of an ancient Scottish clan and creates an emotional and moving journey.
Joanna’s musical career has included studying at The Moscow Conservatoire, forming her own professional string orchestra, and being published by Kevin Mayhew, U.M.P. and S.J. Music. Two of her duets were selected for the 2024 ABRSM cello exam syllabus and she encourages other classically trained string players to compose by offering free weekly improvisation lessons. Clan was recorded by Her Ensemble in July 2023 and the recording will be released digitally on March 8, International Women’s Day.