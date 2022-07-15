Win tickets to see the Natural History Museum touring exhibition

T.rex: The Killer Question arrives on Monday (July 18) – and this world class exhibition has nine roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs of various sizes, including a three-quarter size T.rex.

A 12-metre-long static model of a T.rex and a life-size T.rex skeleton will also be on show, facing each other across the cathedral transepts, until September 3.

The exhibition poses the killer question: Was T.rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger? To help visitors think about this, the exhibition presents scenes showing the behaviour of several different dinosaur species, from the small and agile Sauronitholestes, to the savage Dromaeosaurus and the plant-eating Tenontosaurus. It also shows examples of bones and fossils to see what they can tell us about T.rex.

To mark the occasion, we have teamed up with Peterborough Cathedral to give away two family tickets – this can be two adults and up to three children, or one adult and up to four children.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: How many roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs will be on show?