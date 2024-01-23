Win tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The general rule at Classic Ibiza is that the BPM goes up as the sun goes down.

The July 27 event starts at 5.30pm with a vibe straight from one of Ibiza’s iconic beachside bars, before building to a magical alfresco nightclub by the time the concert finishes at 11pm.

Headlining the event is USO, known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax. They’ll be delving into house music’s rich catalogue with DJ Goldierocks, reinventing the most iconic tracks from the last 30 years.

Along the way, highlights include a DJ set by former Pacha Ibiza resident Jose Luis and an awe-inspiring laser and light show. Visit classicibiza.co.uk for tickets and more information.

To be in with the chance of winning one of the three pairs of tickets, answer this question. What does USO stand for? Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on January 29.

The family-friendly concert, which performed to nearly 60,000 people up-and-down the country last year, has announced it will once again be teaming up with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (“EACH”) to help raise funds for the outstanding work it does across the East of England.

EACH helps children, young people and their families living with life-threatening conditions. The charity offers local families flexibility and control over where they receive their care and support - at home, in hospital or at one of three hospices at Milton (Cambridge), The Nook (Norfolk) and The Treehouse (Ipswich). More than half of the care and support they provide is delivered in the family home and community, in familiar and comfortable surroundings.

EACH’s Tina Burdett said: “We love attending the Classic Ibiza event at Burghley and we cannot thank the organisers enough for choosing to continue to work with us. Not only do we raise around £3,000 each year for the charity, but it’s such a feel good event and provides a unique opportunity to speak with people about our work.”

Classic Ibiza raised a grand total of £21,000 from last summer’s tour and aims to raise even more funds for the local charities it is partnering with in 2024.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward explained “For the first time, we’re giving our Burghley audience the option of donating to EACH when they purchase tickets from our website. Helping Classic Ibiza concertgoers to keep costs down is important to us, so unlike many promoters we don’t charge for parking and allow our guests to bring their own food and drink to our shows. If people can donate a fraction of these savings, I’m confident we can surpass last year’s total, assisting EACH to continue the incredible work it does.”

