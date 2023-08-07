Yes, the 44th beerfest takes place on The Embankment from August 22-26, and we have teamed up with the organisers to give away FIVE pairs of tickets.

The Key Keg and World Beer bars will be making a return, as well as a fantastic selection of cider, perry, wine and gin – undoubtedly the largest selection of gin ever seen in Peterborough. And almost 50 vegan friendly and several gluten free ales, lagers and sours.

Following on from the fantastic line up of entertainment seen on The Embankment at The Willow Festival last month, there will be lots more local bands performing during the Beer Festival.

To be in with a chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets to attend any evening session, answer this question: When referring to an ale as an I.P.A., what do the initials stand for?

Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on Friday, August 11

If you aren’t a lucky winner, you can purchase your festival entry tickets online and use the dedicated entry gate for speedy admission.