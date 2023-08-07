News you can trust since 1948
Win tickets for Peterborough Beer Festival

With larger marquees, a bigger outdoor drinking area with shelters, more seating and over 56,000 cask conditioned pints available, this year’s Peterborough Beer Festival is not one to miss.
By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

Yes, the 44th beerfest takes place on The Embankment from August 22-26, and we have teamed up with the organisers to give away FIVE pairs of tickets.

The Key Keg and World Beer bars will be making a return, as well as a fantastic selection of cider, perry, wine and gin – undoubtedly the largest selection of gin ever seen in Peterborough. And almost 50 vegan friendly and several gluten free ales, lagers and sours.

Following on from the fantastic line up of entertainment seen on The Embankment at The Willow Festival last month, there will be lots more local bands performing during the Beer Festival.

Win tickets to Peterborough Beer FestivalWin tickets to Peterborough Beer Festival
    To be in with a chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets to attend any evening session, answer this question: When referring to an ale as an I.P.A., what do the initials stand for?

    Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on Friday, August 11

    If you aren’t a lucky winner, you can purchase your festival entry tickets online and use the dedicated entry gate for speedy admission.

    •Join CAMRA before the festival and get a 50% discount on admission at www.camra.org.uk/join or sign up for CAMRA at the Beer Festival (during your visit) and receive 2 free pints of ale or cider.

