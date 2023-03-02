Classic Ibiza returns in July

With the show due to sell out, we have teamed up with the organisers and are offering three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets worth £96.

Headlined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, who have played with the likes of Groove Armada, Nightmares on Wax and Robert Miles, the family-friendly concert also sees DJ sets from Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident, Jose Luis. That’s over five hours of the very best in stately house music, accompanied by a truly awesome laser and light show!

This year’s concert includes 15 completely new arrangements in an orchestral set of over 30 house classics.

Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes for an evening of tracks from Faithless, Laurent Garnier, The Chemical Brothers and many more.

HOW TO ENTER

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Classic Ibiza, just answer the following question correctly: Name the orchestra that headlines Classic Ibiza – email your answer to [email protected] before noon on March 6.

For those that aren’t lucky, tickets are: Adults (over 18s) £48; Children (aged 5–17) £24; Under 5s free from www.classicibiza.co.uk.