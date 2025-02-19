Win a pair of tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Stamford’s Burghley House on July 26 – and we have three pairs of tickets to give away to what promises to be an extra-special show to mark its10th birthday.

​It’s going to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the most popular tracks from the 10-year back catalogue.

Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada and Robert Miles, the awesome 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They’ll be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, adding a fresh dynamic with their soulful vocals to a selection of house classics. LCGC have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter.

Win tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House this summerWin tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House this summer
Win tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House this summer

DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis will also be there, and you can once again expect a spectacular laser and light show.

Car-parking is free, bring your own picnic, or visit the local street-food vendors and Adnams Bar on site. Just don’t forget to pack your dancing shoes and be ready to soak up the family- friendly vibe!

To be in chance of winning one of those pairs of tickets, answer this question. Name one music icon that the London Community Gospel Choir have recorded with.

Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on February 24. You can buy tickets at www.classicibiza.co.uk

Related topics:Stamford
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice