Win a pair of tickets to Classic Ibiza at Burghley House

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Stamford’s Burghley House on July 26 – and we have three pairs of tickets to give away to what promises to be an extra-special show to mark its10th birthday.

​It’s going to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the most popular tracks from the 10-year back catalogue.

Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada and Robert Miles, the awesome 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler!

They’ll be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, adding a fresh dynamic with their soulful vocals to a selection of house classics. LCGC have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter.

DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis will also be there, and you can once again expect a spectacular laser and light show.

Car-parking is free, bring your own picnic, or visit the local street-food vendors and Adnams Bar on site. Just don’t forget to pack your dancing shoes and be ready to soak up the family- friendly vibe!

To be in chance of winning one of those pairs of tickets, answer this question. Name one music icon that the London Community Gospel Choir have recorded with.

Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on February 24. You can buy tickets at www.classicibiza.co.uk