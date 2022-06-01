Win a pair of tickets to  Cafe Mambo, Simply Red or Manic Street Preachers in Peterborough

Win tickets to Simply Red, Cafe Mambo or Manic Street Preachers gigs on The Embankment

First up on Friday, June 10, is iconic dance music brand Café Mambo Ibiza and ‘Classics On The Embankment’ – an unmissable outdoor dance music event playing the massive tunes that provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures. Serving up the classics are Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, and Mambo resident, Andy Baxter. Live PAs on the night come from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

The following Day chart-toppers Simply Red are in concert with support from Lisa Stansfield.

Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed immediate success with their first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’ and the BRIT Award-nominated album ‘Picture Book’ (the first of 13 nominations, and 3 BRIT Award wins). This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits.

Finally on the Sunday, June 12, on stage will be Manic Street Preachers, one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales.