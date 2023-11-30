Who to see and when at "Ostrich Rocks" Festival this weekend

Entertainment-packed Christmas Market at Charters and get ready for Ostrich Rocks Festival.

Cush are headlining Ostrich Rocks this Sunday

Ostrich Rocks Festival

​The Ostrich, North Street, Sunday, December 3

The inaugural "Ostrich Rocks" festival of live original music features five local Rock / Indie bands, each playing 40 minute sets, on the hour between 4pm and 9pm, headlined by Cush.

Cush are local rock royalty – multi instrumentalists David James Smith, Jimmy Doherty, Dan Collins and James Pepper, who come together to play anthemic, once heard immediately remembered, original Rock music.

Their talent has immediately brought them numerous plaudits and a following, suggesting a very bright future in store – if they can fit playing together within their hectic schedules within acclaimed local bands including Austin Gold, The High Rollers and 2012 to name but three.

The confirmed line up is: 4pm - Stevie Jones & The Wildfires; 5pm - The Dan The D; 6pm - Nick Corney & The Buzzrats; 7pm - Lounge Lizards; and 8pm - Cush.

THURSDAY 30th:

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Sara Ashley playing originals on guitar and keyboard as well as popular covers from 9pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Scary Clown presents with Tom Holliston, Simon Wells, Rasta Babes & Floetrizz from 8pm.

FRIDAY December 1st:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty and The High from 9pm.Playing a mix of Covers from the 60’s, 70’s Post Punk and 90’s Indie. (Free Admission).

Charters, Town Bridge, has House Genetics Christmas do from 8pm – playing disco house, funky house, piano house, club classics and more.

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Radius 45.SATURDAY 2nd:

The Ostrich Inn has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has P Town Funk.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has miscellaneous 9pm, playing Pop, Rock and Rock n Roll chart hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has Junk Puppets from 8.30pm. Top Peterborough party band, playing a mix of Pop, Rock and 80s Cheese!

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen with Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5after.

Charters has its outdoor Christmas Market from 12-7pm plus entertainment from Meg McPartlin from 3pm inside, and Gizz Butt & The Guards from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Steve Thompson.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Rumour from 9pm.SUNDAY 3rd:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The E-Fits from 2pm playing Punk, Ska and New Wave covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Rocks with Stevie Jones & The Wildfires (4pm), The Dan The D (5pm), Nick Corney & The Buzzrats (6pm), Lounge Lizards (7pm), CUSH (8pm) .

Charters has has its outdoor Christmas Market plus Jazz Underground from 12pm, Mellow Submarine (Beatles covers band) from 3pm and Film & TV Quiz from 6.30pm.

WEDNESDAY 6th:

​Iron Horse Ranch House has Si & Soph Shenanigans – spoken words night – from 7.30pm .