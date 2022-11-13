Who fancies being paid to take part in Peterborough dance project?

How Shall We Begin Again? with Jo Fong

City based Jumped Up Theatre have been awarded funding from Arts Council England to create this new project – called How Shall We Begin Again? – with an acclaimed dance practitioner, Jo Fong, and 40 local people, who will be paid to take part.

“What better way to begin again than through our bodies, and through dancing to music that inspires us?” explains Kate Hall, Jumped Up’s Creative Producer. “I saw Jo perform in Edinburgh and she brings so much joy, strength and optimism to everyone she meets.”

Jo Fong adds: “Everyone dances for different reasons, fashions come and go and this particular time has its own difficulties and opportunities It’s time to be in the moment, for us to see one another, to see our difference and practice being in that.”

Jumped Up has already started recruiting participants though it’s community projects, including its popular Bollywood dance classes, but there are still spaces available, whether you are an experienced dancer or kitchen groover.

