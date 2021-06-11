Where to go for live music in Peterborough this weekend

Lexi Green

FRIDAY: Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster Road welcomes back Tommy Philpot.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade.

The Blue Bell at Werrington welcomes Velocity for a night of rock and pop covers on Friday.

You can also see the band at Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Yard of Ale on Oundle Road has Another Girl Another Planet.

The Fletton club has Hard 2 Please (8.30pm).

The Burghley Club has Cosmic Rodney.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Stubby on stage on Saturday (8.30pm - 11.30pm).

The Woolpack in Stanground has Frankly My Dear (7pm to 10pm).

House of Feasts has Matty Haynes (7pm).

SUNDAY: Charters at Town Bridge welcomes Lexie Green to Sunday Sessions (3pm to 6pm). Lexie Green (June 13): The singer/songwriter from the Fenlands describes her influences as Americana, vintage blues, country and good old rock ‘n’ roll.

The Woolpack has Two Lucky Pluckers (2pm to 5pm).

The Ostrich, North Street, has Rob Bull and Dave Smith (4pm).

It is Sunday acoustics at Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, on Cowgate, from 3pm to 6pm, featuring Anna and Jimmy.

MONDAY: See Martin John at Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, on Cowgate,from 7pm to 10pm.

WEDNESDAY: Enjoy some rockabilly (7pm to 10pm) at Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, on Cowgate, with Pagan.