Where to go for a great night out in Peterborough this weekend
Some of the most popular bands in the city are playing this weekend - and here’s where you will find them.
FRIDAY:
The Ostrich, North Street, has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Children of the Revolution from 9pm, free entry; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Tommy Philpot from 9pm followed by a DJ; Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Tom Collins; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave; The Fayre Spot, The Cresset, has Velocity; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a karaoke/lip sync night hosted by the fabulous Teddi the Drag Queen in the main restaurant area; Charters, Town Bridge, has indie night with DJs Ollie Jones and Derby Neal from 7.30pm; Brewery Tap, Westgate, welcomes Mr Nash for Thank Funk It’s Friday, 9pm-late; The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Iron Maiden tribute Hi on Maiden, from 7:45pm (last entry 9:00pm). Minimum Age: 14. From 10pm there is Chop Suey! Nu-Metal Anthems through until 3am.
SATURDAY:
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters from 9pm, free entry; Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Dale Diamond; The Ostrich, North Street, has The Mighty and The High from 9.30pm; Fletton Club has Morning Glory with Oasis covers from 9pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a night of Rock, Americana and Blues from Kick Back, 9pm - 11.30pm (inside); Brewery Tap has MiCasaSuCasa in the function room with from 9pm-2am DJs Mr Nash, Lloyd Thompson and Andy Mansfield. In the main room Saturday Night Grove from 9pm-2am with the top tunes from the 70s to now; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Conservatory Sessions plus a great line up of DJs.
SUNDAY:
Charters, Town Bridge, welcomes Peterborough covers band Tribal Misfits to Sunday Sessions from 3pm to 6pm; Prior to that, from 12pm-3pm, there is a live jazz DJ set from Malcolm James & Paul Andrews (it is first Sunday of the month) playing Blues, Soul, Latin, Fusion, RNB; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has it Sunday Sessions featuring Double Barrel Reggae & Ska Band from 3pm - 5pm (outside in the Riverside Events Area); Brewery Tap has open mic night from 6pm-11pm (first Sunday of the month). Free drink voucher for each performer; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, Karaoke Night from 8pm; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Luck Town UK - Kev Towning and Keith Luckey - from 3pm to 6pm;
MONDAY:
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Martin John from 7pm to 10pm.
TUESDAY:
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has karaoke from 7pm to 10pm; Club Liberation, New Road, has TuesGays with DJs from 10pm.