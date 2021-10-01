Where to go for a great night out in Peterborough this weekend

The Gangsters

FRIDAY:

The Ostrich, North Street, has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Children of the Revolution from 9pm, free entry; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Tommy Philpot from 9pm followed by a DJ; Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Tom Collins; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave; The Fayre Spot, The Cresset, has Velocity; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a karaoke/lip sync night hosted by the fabulous Teddi the Drag Queen in the main restaurant area; Charters, Town Bridge, has indie night with DJs Ollie Jones and Derby Neal from 7.30pm; Brewery Tap, Westgate, welcomes Mr Nash for Thank Funk It’s Friday, 9pm-late; The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Iron Maiden tribute Hi on Maiden, from 7:45pm (last entry 9:00pm). Minimum Age: 14. From 10pm there is Chop Suey! Nu-Metal Anthems through until 3am.

SATURDAY:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gangsters

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters from 9pm, free entry; Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Dale Diamond; The Ostrich, North Street, has The Mighty and The High from 9.30pm; Fletton Club has Morning Glory with Oasis covers from 9pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a night of Rock, Americana and Blues from Kick Back, 9pm - 11.30pm (inside); Brewery Tap has MiCasaSuCasa in the function room with from 9pm-2am DJs Mr Nash, Lloyd Thompson and Andy Mansfield. In the main room Saturday Night Grove from 9pm-2am with the top tunes from the 70s to now; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Conservatory Sessions plus a great line up of DJs.

SUNDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, welcomes Peterborough covers band Tribal Misfits to Sunday Sessions from 3pm to 6pm; Prior to that, from 12pm-3pm, there is a live jazz DJ set from Malcolm James & Paul Andrews (it is first Sunday of the month) playing Blues, Soul, Latin, Fusion, RNB; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has it Sunday Sessions featuring Double Barrel Reggae & Ska Band from 3pm - 5pm (outside in the Riverside Events Area); Brewery Tap has open mic night from 6pm-11pm (first Sunday of the month). Free drink voucher for each performer; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, Karaoke Night from 8pm; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Luck Town UK - Kev Towning and Keith Luckey - from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Martin John from 7pm to 10pm.

TUESDAY: