Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this weekend

Catch Opaque at Charters on Saturday afternoon

FRIDAY:

Charters - Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 6pm playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock.

The Met Lounge has Keep This Up, Dali, Estate and Novastatus from 7.30pm;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burghley Club has Frankly My Dear from 8.30pm, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Expletives from 9.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Jessie’s Ghost from 9pm - 11.30pm (inside);

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, welcomes the 2012 Band with rock covers;

Coyotes bar and grill has Velocity from 9pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, welcomes Groove Cartell – an eclectic mix of musicians from Cambridgeshire, playing tight, hard hitting funk and soul. From 10pm, free entry.

SATURDAY:

Charters has Opaque, the indie alternative gypsy swing band in the garden to get the 30th birthday celebrations started from 3pm.

From 10pm, Porky Pig – who ironically started gigging in 1991 and are celebrating their own 30th anniversary – will be providing the entertainment inside;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm; Burghely Club has Aces & 8s from 8. 30pm, free entry;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Bowes;

Yard of Ale welcomes Tommy Philpot;

Brewery Tap has The Get down from 9.30pm. Mr Eddie Nash presents will be playing funk, soul, RnB and hip hop,

Cock Inn, Werrington has Stealer.

SUNDAY:

The Met Lounge welcomes Airways who return to their Peterborough ‘home’ for this special show – a warm-up gig before they head off on tour in the UK arenas opening up for Nothing But Thieves. Born after Britpop, brought up on hip hop, with members from Peterborough, Birmingham and Chicago, Airways have been compared to Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Mac De Marco. Support from Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Richard Hall and friends from 4pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions featuring Crossing the Tracks 3pm - 5pm. It’s an afternoon of folk, country and Americana music outside in the Riverside Events Area.