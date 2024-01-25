Where to get your kicks in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THURSDAY 25th:

The Hand & Heart, Highbury Street, hasThe Xtremities (pictured), playing an ‘xceptional’ choice of songs, from 7:30pm.The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Xtremities

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIDAY 26th:Charters has Benji Webbe , best known as the lead vocalist and synthesizer player for the reggae metal band Skindred. Support DJs from Code Red, Peterborough's dedicated alt/metal/rock club night! (Ticket only event see www.eventbrite.co.uk)

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.

​The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Strictly Soulful’s first big drum and bass event of 2024 featuring six headline acts – Exile, RC Origin, Twin FX & D Man and Barrington, supported by Strictly Soulful residents, Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Linden D. Buzz B & Drax. Special guest MC Mookz will be on stage too – as will recent DJ competition winners Li Wills & Blaze (9pm - 3am and strictly over-18s).

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm. Playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90’s Indie.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has River City Hustle from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Veltones from 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event.SATURDAY 27th:The Crown has The Tourettes from 9pm. Seven-piece band playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Frankly My Dear.

The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has The Famous Unknowns.

Burghley Club has The Contacts - Soul for Sue Ryder from 7.30pm. A night dedicated to the timeless rhythms of Motown and Northern Soul and a heartfelt tribute to the impactful work of Sue Ryder. Free entry but there will the opportunity to make donations throughout the night.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Dr Phil.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Pop Punk Party Bus from 9pm – 11.30pm playing all your favourite Pop punk hits from various artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou Cocktail Bar & Cafe, Bridge Street, has The Toxic Blondes from 8pm.SUNDAY 28th:

The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury from 5pm .

Charters has Dave Smith solo gig from 3pm, followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.TUESDAY 30th: