Where to find six beer festivals in Peterborough - and live music this weekend

You can hear Mark Stevens this weekend at Peterborough Town Sports Club beer festival and the Parkway Club open day

CHARTERS, Town Bridge, today until Sunday

Head for the city’s biggest beer garden where you can look forward to more than 20 types of real ales, more than 15 ciders and over 35 choices of gins with free festival entertainment every day. There is a beer quiz tonight, vinyl night with Derek Gibson from 6pm on Friday, followed by singer Charlie Scott at 10pm; Saturday has Eclectic Ballroom playing the best in soul, disco, hip hop and funk from 3pm to 8pm; and on Sunday Groove Cartell will be in the garden from 3pm to 6pm.

THE PLOUGHMAN, Werrington, today until August 30

A great selection of real ales, ciders and speciality gins will be on offer, with a barbecue all weekend and charity raffle in aid of Heltwate School. Music comes from Children of the Revolution (Friday 8pm); Last Minute Brigade (Saturday 8pm); 23 Reasons (Sunday 3pm); and Palmy Ukelele Band ((Monday 3pm);

BLIND TIGER, Cowgate, August 27-30

There will be 50 craft beers and ciders on tap across the four days, not to mention 50-plus cans and bottles, 20-plus wines and gin, rum and whisky.

Live entertainment is being laid on and food will available.

THE RED LION, West Deeping, Monday, August 30

Get along to the King Street ale and folk festival from 12noon until 6pm, which will see the launch of the Red Lion’s own house ale in collaboration with Hopshackle Brewery. There will be street food plus music from The Lincolnshire Poachers and Dean & Co.

PETERBOROUGH TOWN SPORTS CLUB, Bretton Gate, August 27-29

There will be real ales and a gin bar, with music from High Point Players on Friday night (8pm) and Mark Stevens of Sunday afternoon (3pm).

THORNEY LIVE FESTIVAL

Bedford Hall, August 29

Entertainment comes from Matt Zilch, Another Girl Another Planet, LMB Queen Its a Kind of Tribute, Free Soul Sista and The Free Soul Band, Motor City Vipers and The Nuggets. Gates open at 11:30am with the first band on at 12:30pm and the entertainment continues through to dusk. Admission is just £10 with free entry for accompanied under-16s.

TONIGHT: Coyotes, Northminster has resident DJs.

FRIDAY: Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Voodoo Haze (Inside) from 9pm - 11.30pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Starts with Silence; The Ostrich, North Street, has The 707 from 9pm; Coyotes has guest DJs bringing you RnB; Burghley Club has Outlaw Eagles (8pm);

SATURDAY: Burghley Club has Stealer (8pm); Coyotes launches FINE featuring the finest local DJs through until 3am; Iron Horse Ranch House has Sweet Revenge (Inside) from 9pm - 11.30pm; Yard of Ale has Lee Major; The Ostrich has Black Dog Murphy from 9pm; The Nags Head, Bourne, has Velocity;

SUNDAY: Parkway Club has an open day with music from Filthy Contacts, Starts With Silence, Tribal Misfits, Toxic Blondes,The Write Offs and Mark Stevens - plus free pool, snooker and darts and a bouncy castle; Pizza Parlour on Cowgate has The Rose Haunts, 3pm to 6pm; Iron Horse Ranch House has The HoundDogs (Outside) 4pm - 7pm, £10 a ticket; Yard of Ale, has Jessie’s Ghost; The Ostrich has Johnny Quinn from 4pm; Coyotes has Twisted Wonderland festival starting at 12noon with a range of bands, solo artists and duos playing before turning the heat up with guest DJs in the evening through until 3am; The Deeping Stage Bank Holiday Bands Day has Revolver (5pm), Tribal Misfits (7pm) and the Sound Injectors from 9pm.