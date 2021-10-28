Where to find gigs in Peterborough this Halloween weekend

Peterborough band Velocity EMN-210605-142420005

Nightmare on Bridge Street

Met Lounge, October 30

It’s the one night of the year when the ordinary mortals of this planet avoid the area outside 59 Bridge Street. The night when the living dead emerge for their annual pilgrimage and Bridge Street resembles the zombie apocalypse between the hours of 9pm to 3am!

The Met Lounge Halloween Party is the longest running ‘Alternative’ event in the area – starting in 1999. Advance tickets are £5 and if you’re in fancy dress and arrive before 10pm you get the ticket money back in bar vouchers.

Elsewhere this weekend.

THURSDAY: Rhythm Room, New Road, has Rhythm Room Rocks, which will be showcasing local bands. Tonight from 9pm Velocity (pictured) will be performing live;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukelele Band rehearsal - 8pm;

FRIDAY: Met Lounge has The Fallen State with support from Dead Man’s Whiskey and Archy & The Astronauts;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Last Minute Brigade. Free entry, from 10pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Kurmujun - 9.30pm; Coyotes Bar, Northminster, has Carpark Rendezvous;

Nags Head, Eastrea, has Velocity;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Diggin’ For Diamonds, free entry from 10pm. UK Soul Band made up of some of East Anglia’s finest musicians performing the rarer side of Soul,Funk & Disco;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl another Planet;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Tiger Club from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Mighty and The High;

SATURDAY: Spanglers Country Music Club at the Indoor Bowls centre in Burton Street, has its annual Halloween Charity Night fundraising for the Oncology Unit at Peterborough City Hospital. Entertainment comes from Julie Dawn, Tickets are £7 from Jennifer on 01733688324 and it’s optional fancy dress;

Deeping Stage in Market Deeping, has Zebra playing two sets at its fancy dress Halloween Party. Free entry from 8pm but donations welcome for Ella’s Project and Kidney Research UK;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Motor City Vipers:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has 23 Reasons - 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Gangsters;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down from 9.30pm - a night of Funk / Soul / R&B / Hip Hop / Dub / Bass;

Charters has Vinyl Night from 8pm-late with Derek Gibson. Look out for the Zombie Walk starting and ending in the Charters Beer Garden from 4pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has the Iron Horse Halloween Party from 7pm - 10pm (Outside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am. Resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks; Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm.

SUNDAY: The Ostrich Inn has The Latiesha Maria Band - 4pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with Cosmic Rodney Live and Unplugged from 3pm - 5pm (Outside);

Charters has Mark Stevens – singer-songwriter: for this one expect a lively set full of cover songs and audience requests. Free entry, from 3pm.

Coyotes Bar and Grill has a kids Halloween Party followed by karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate has Velvet Acoustic - Monika and John Welch - from 3pm-6pm.