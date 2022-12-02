When you can see Harry Hill on stage in Peterborough
Multi-award-winning comedian Harry Hill has added an extra seven dates to his critically acclaimed live tour, Pedigree Fun for January 2023…. which is great news for his Peterborough fans.
Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular – and it is coming to New Theatre on January 13.
Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.
Harry says: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”
And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: “What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”
With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name, Harry is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers.
Tickets: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com