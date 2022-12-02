When you can see Harry Hill on stage in Peterborough

Harry Hill has a Peterborough theatre date

Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular – and it is coming to New Theatre on January 13.

Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.

Harry says: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”

And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: “What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”

With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name, Harry is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers.