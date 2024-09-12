What's on this week - including a star of Neighbours and an Olympic cyclist in town

A must-see for true life crime fans, and audiences with a soap star and a cycling sensation…..

MURDER: STAGED at New Theatre, September 18

Following the success of Crime Viral’s sell out UK serial killer tour – research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather will be bringing to the stage for the very first time – MURDER:STAGED. Did you know that 90% of people believe they can get away with murder – are you one of them? There will be a live psychopath test on the night to find out! Featuring forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before.

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, tonight

Chris Porsz – Peterborough’s “Paramedic Paparazzo” – will share from his vast collection of images and recount what brought him to use his talents in this way. He will talk about his 36 years serving the community as a paramedic and through his four decades of photography. Visitors welcome, £3 entry.

Thorney Festival

Bedford Hall, September 13-15

There’s a night of 60s music on Friday, and a family fun day on Sunday (11am-4pm) with music, food and activities plus a dog show (entry is £2 per dog).

AN EVENING WITH NEIGHBOURS’ RYAN MOLONEY, New Theatre, September 19

Reminisce with Ryan, who joined Neighbours as Toadfish Rebecchi in 1995, as he looks back across all of Toadie’s biggest stories and reveals never before heard behind the scenes secrets.

AN AUDIENCE WITH SIR BRADLEY WIGGINS

Key Theatre, September 13

Join the Tour De France and Olympic winning medallist as he discusses his fantastic career, what brought him to cycling, and everything in between!

DEAF AWAKENING

Key Theatre, September 12-14

A brand-new theatrical production that explores the deaf world perspective through a series of monologues, dialogues and short scenes.

PHIL GREEN: FOUR WEDDINGS AND A BREAKDOWN

Key Theatre, September 18

After attending four weddings from four different generations last year, Phil finally figures out the reasons behind his breakdown a decade ago in his award-winning highly personal stand-up show.

SCRIPT READING, Key Theatre, September 19

Landmark Theatres in Peterborough are helping to develop a new play by Hannah Kumari (pictured). Scenes from the theatre piece, which will focus on the life of Sophia Duleep Singh and her siblings, will be shared for the first time at at 5pm.

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASSES

Start September 19

A new term of classes for children aged 4-12 at Hampton Vale Community Centre, and for adults aged 12+ at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, with a fully qualified Shiamak instructor each Thursday.

THE ROYAL OPERA: MOZART’S MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Key Theatre, September 15

A screening of this classic in which Count Almaviva lives with his Countess on their estate near Seville. The Count has his eye on his wife’s maid Susanna, who is about to marry the Count’s servant, Figaro. Much to Figaro’s dismay, the Count plans to seduce Susanna on the night of the wedding. A series of mistaken identities, misunderstandings and thwarted plans ensue, with all members of the household participating as each tries to get what – and who – they want.

MARY ANNING: FOSSIL HUNTER OF JURASSIC CREATURES

Peterborough Museum Community Gallery Until October 12

The life and legacy of Mary Anning, the pioneering fossil hunter who unearthed the secrets of Jurassic sea creatures. She challenged scientific thinking and paved the way for modern paleontology.

INTRODUCING MUST FARM, A BRONZE AGE SETTLEMENT

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September 28

Still time to see this free, engaging exhibition telling the discovery and stories of a Bronze Age settlement that was abandoned suddenly following a catastrophic fire.