What's on: ​The return of Strictly Soulful and some of the best local bands

The headliners

STRICTLY SOULFUL

Parkway Club, March 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining are Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt, with residents and guests Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Mr Full Send, MC Buzz B, MC Linden D & Drax MC.

Doors open 7pm - 2am and there’s four huge stacks of sound and lighting production provided by Cloud 9.Tickets are available to pre book in advance through FIXR online.

Most Popular

Here’s a gallery from February’s Strictly Soulful event

THURSDAY (30th):The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Stephen Tanner and The Runaways from 8.30pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

FRIDAY (31st):Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm – free entry;The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys playing Beatles covers and high quality rock;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Jessie’s Ghost from 10pm – a 5 piece folk-pop band from East Anglia;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous;SATURDAY (April 1):The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers presents A Great Notion, Das Kapitans and The Deadites from 8pm;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue has Very Beautiful South, a Beautiful South tribute show. Advance tickets £10 (£8 for members) from the venue on 07534 215936 or online at www.WeGotTickets.co.uk/VBS. There is also Dave Mallard, guitar/vocalist in the Mallard Room;Yard of Ale has Dead Horse;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am – Top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragon, Werrington, has Tommy Philpot from 8.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, Sapphire-Six from 9pm playing Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits from 50s up to dateCharters has Voodoo Haze from 10pm, free entry;Peterborough Conservative Club has Jenna. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Flashback Photograph from 9pm – 11.30pm;SUNDAY (2nd):

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm playing Pop and Rock covers from 50s up to date;The Ostrich Inn has Cubans & Acoustics from 4.45pm;Charters has Jazz Underground 12-3pm followed by Pembroke Tennesson solo gig from 3-6pm;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUESDAY (4th):

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, team of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.