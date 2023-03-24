News you can trust since 1948
Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

In pictures: A night of drum and bass from Peterborough's Strictly Soulful crew

Strictly Soulful returns to Peterborough next week… and here is a quick reminder of last month’s big night of drum and bass with Grooverider.

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

The next instalment takes place at The Parkway Club on March 31 with a huge line-up of headliners and guests alongside Strictly Soulful residents.

Headlining are Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt, with residents and guests Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Mr Full Send, MC Buzz B, MC Linden D & Drax MC.

Doors open 7pm - 2am and there’s four huge stacks of sound and lighting production provided by Cloud 9.Tickets are available to pre book in advance through FIXR online (limited availability on the door).

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

1. Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider Photo: ss

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

2. Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider Photo: SS

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

3. Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider Photo: ss

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

4. Strictly Soulful with Grooverider

Last month's big night of drum and bass in Peterborough from Strictly Soulful with Grooverider Photo: ss

Peterborough