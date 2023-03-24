In pictures: A night of drum and bass from Peterborough's Strictly Soulful crew
Strictly Soulful returns to Peterborough next week… and here is a quick reminder of last month’s big night of drum and bass with Grooverider.
The next instalment takes place at The Parkway Club on March 31 with a huge line-up of headliners and guests alongside Strictly Soulful residents.
Headlining are Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt, with residents and guests Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Mr Full Send, MC Buzz B, MC Linden D & Drax MC.
Doors open 7pm - 2am and there’s four huge stacks of sound and lighting production provided by Cloud 9.Tickets are available to pre book in advance through FIXR online (limited availability on the door).