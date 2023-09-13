What's On: ​The pick from the city’s pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has No Gods No Managers present The Rankers, The Mustard, and Scumbus from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See The Expletives at Iron Horse Ranch House on Saturday

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Inertia from 8.30pm. A new 4-piece covers band made up of 15 year olds paying homage to their musical idols from the 60s to present day.FRIDAY 15th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Martin John from 7.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

The Crown has Highway Star from 9pm. Top Peterborough band, playing 70s Classic Rock covers.

The Blue Bell, Werrrington, has a Soul and Motown night.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has charity event “Brownsuga” with DJ Mr Nash and guests from 9pm -2am. £5 entry from 8.30pm, proceeds to Devika Care Company.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Smoke n Mirrors

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm - 11pm featuring James Edmonds, Bea Phillips, The May and Tukay & Ryan. Free entry.SATURDAY 16th:Bijou has Songbird and the Crow from 8pm.The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown has Red Soul Stealer from 9pm. A fun, quirky Pop, Rock, 4-piece female fronted covers band.

Yard of Ale has Kurmujun.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The One Eyed Cats from 9pm .

The Ploughman, Werrington, has 23 Reasons from 9pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrrington, has The Nuggets.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen with “Saturday Night Groove” playing top tunes from 70s to now. From 9pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Money Shot from 10pm. Function, pub and party band playing rock, pop, indie, soul and more.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Simon Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iron Horse Ranch House has The Expletives (pictured) back for another rambunctious night of Punk & New Wave from the 70s and 80s.SUNDAY 17th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm .

Charters has Alex Eardley-Scott solo from 3pm – Lincoln-based guitarist and singer will be performing his favourite selection of classic blues, rock, folk, soul and pop covers.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True 90s from 2pm. Peterborough’s premier 90s tribute band.

TUESDAY 19th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz in the Tap Room from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot. WEDNESDAY 20th:

The Blue Bell, Werrrington, has a beer festival with 20+ ales (until 23rd) plus music from The Junk Puppets (Fri) and Velocity (Sat).