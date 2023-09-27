THURSDAY 28th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Charters Oktoberfest (until Sunday) – a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers – plus its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Questions from across the decades, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar voucher. Free entry.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of numbers from the 1940s to the 2020s assisted by singer Lindsey. Doors open at 8pm and it is £7.50 on the door.

FRIDAY 29th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Candy Twist from 9pm. An exclusive band playing psychedelic 60s covers from an era revolutionary in the evolution of pop music.

Charters has Vinyl Night from 8pm. DJ Derek Gibson will be playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock, plus Oktoberfest – a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Groove Cartell from 10pm – eclectic mix of musicians from Cambridgeshire, playing tight, hard hitting funk and soul.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Get Ready Soul band.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Hoftoberfest!

Blue Bell, Werrington, has HaloSATURDAY 30th:The Ostrich Inn has Les Sevants from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has BHDC.

The Peacock, London Road, has House Genetics take over, starting at 5pm with a large, heated marquee to ensure the party goes on, no matter the weather.

Yard of Ale has Salmon Dave.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has P Town Funk from 9pm.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has The Latiesha Maria Band.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm till 3am – funk, soul, RnB, hip hop and drum n bass. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Crown has The Returns from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing covers right across the decades.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has DEDICATION 18 featuring Black Rose (Society), XX (2012) XII, Lizzy On The Loose and Riffraff. Doors open 5.30, first band 6.20pm. £10 per ticket, all proceeds to NHS.

Charters has Oktoberfest – a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers. DJ Terry G and guest will be playing funk, soul, ska and reggae from 2.30pm -8pm, followed by live music from Mr Griff from 10pm. Expect a high energy performance and an eclectic mix of catchy and very groovy original songs.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Shane Gould..SUNDAY October 1st:

The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5pm.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Dave Smith from 3pm.

Charters has the last day of Oktoberfest – a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers – plus Palmy Uke Band from 3pm, playing upbeat music from the 70s to the present day.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band creating stadium classic Rock and Pop experience.