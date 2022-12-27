News you can trust since 1948
Some of the highlights of 2022 in Peterborough

What's on - Peterborough's highlights from 2022

If you like to get out and about, Peterborough had lots to offer in 2022 with a host of big West End musicals, exhibitions, outdoor events and festivals.

By Brad Barnes
9 minutes ago

Here is a selection of the best, starting with The Beginning – a spectacular sound and light installation at the Cathedral last month.

Peterborough Museum hosted a Proud To Be Posh Peterborough United exhibition, covering the club over 80 years, and URBAN, featuring some of the best street art around including works by Banksy.

The Cathedral was also visited by the Natural History Museum’s touring T.rex: The Killer Question exhibition in July and the summer also saw Simply Red in concert, Cafe Mambo and the Peterborough Beer Festival on The Embankment, while UNDER, the dance music festival, went from strength to strength returning to Orton Mere.

New Theatre welcomed smash hit musicals Strictly Ballroom and Beautiful, and a host of others, while Kindred Drama staged Jesus Christ Superstar at The Key and PODS put on Shrek at The Cresset.

Finally, Pride marched through the city centre while the end of the year saw a massive turnout for the city centre lights switch-on.

1. Beer Festival 2022 at The Embankment.

CAMRA Beer Festival 2022 at The Embankment. Visitors to the Festival

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Mick Hucknall on stage

Simply Red concert on the Embankment.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Taking a selfie Harry Beacham (12)

Peterborough Cathedral's T.Rex Exhibition Taking a selfie is Harry Beacham (12)

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Urban

The Urban art exhibition at Peterborough Museum

Photo: David Lowndes

